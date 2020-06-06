Did Jyotiraditya Scindia remove BJP from Twitter profile? Here's the truth

Jyotiraditya Scindia, who joined the BJP in March this year after severing his 18-year ties with the Congress, remained in news on Saturday after it was reported that he removed "BJP" from his Twitter profile.

These reports gave rise to speculations that Scindia's connection with the saffron party has already gone rough. However, it later turned out to be a fake news.

According to fresh reports, Scindia never had any metion of BJP on his Twitter profile. The politician also clarified with a tweet saying, "Sadly, false news travels faster than the truth".