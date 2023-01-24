Digvijaya Singh said a ridiculous thing, says Rahul Gandhi on leader's remark on surgical strike

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday distanced himself from senior leader Digvijaya Singh's remark on the Balakot strike. In response to Singh's comments questioning the authenticity of surgical strikes by the Indian Army in 2016, Rahul said what the senior leader said was "ridiculous'.
I am sorry to say this about a senior leader but he said a ridiculous thing: @RahulGandhi on Digvijaya Singh's comments on Balakot strike @DeccanHerald
Addressing a press conference in Jammu and Kashmir amid the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi said, "I don't agree with Digvijaya Singh at all. We have full faith in our Army. They don't need to give any proof when they do something."
"I am sorry to say this about a senior leader but he said a ridiculous thing."
