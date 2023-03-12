Oppn meets VP over raising of issues in Parliament

Disruption not disrespect: Opposition leaders meet VP Dhankhar over raising of issues in Parliament

Senior leaders from the Samajwadi Party, Congress, CPI(M) and BRS met Dhankhar at his official residence

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Mar 12 2023, 20:33 ist
  • updated: Mar 12 2023, 20:33 ist
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge. Credit: Twitter/@LoPIndia

Opposition floor leaders on Sunday told Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar that disruption of proceedings do not mean disrespect but a last ditch effort to bring an issue of importance before the Parliament and he should find a way to help them in raising said issues effectively.

Sources said the leaders also raised the issue of appointing Dhankhar’s personal staff in Parliamentary Committees as well as his remarks against Rahul Gandhi for his statement in London.

The leaders made the remarks at a meeting of floor leaders called by Dhankhar at his official residence on the eve of the second leg of Budget Session starting Monday.

Sources said leaders like Samajwadi Party’s Ramgopal Yadav, CPI(M)’s Elamaram Kareem, BRS’ K Keshava Rao and Congress’ Jairam Ramesh spoke about the need for allowing MPs to raise issues for a minute or two even if their notices are not allowed. Trinamool Congress did not attend the meeting.

Budget Session's second leg starts on March 13; confrontation between Opposition and Centre, Dhankhar on cards

Yadav is learnt to have said that “disruption does not mean disrespect” while AAP’s Sanjay Singh said they need to get an opportunity to raise issues of people’s interest and political importance. YSR Congress’ S Vijayasai Reddy also supported them.

Sources said Ramesh and Kareem raised the issue of Dhankhar making remarks against Rahul during speeches he made in the recent past. Kareem, sources said, objected to Dhankhar referring to a leader as “those elements” were not proper.

Sources added Dhankhar defended his remarks as a custodian of the Constitution and referred to Sonia Gandhi’s criticism of him earlier for his speech on judicial overreach.

Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, who was not present at the all-party meeting, met Dhankhar separately.

He said he sought his cooperation. “We as Opposition parties are keen to play a constructive role in making the government accountable and would want discussion on every burning issue facing the nation,” he tweeted.

