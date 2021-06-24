DMK govt is an extension of the Justice Party: Stalin

Dubbing the Governor’s address as just a “trailer”, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday asserted that the State Budget containing details about the long-term plans of the government and ways to overcome obstacles in the journey will be the “main picture.”

In his reply to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the Governor’s address, Stalin reiterated that the core principles of the DMK like social justice and social welfare will be the pillars of the new government.

The Chief Minister said he takes pride in the fact that the DMK has formed its government coinciding with 100 years of the Justice Party, the precursor to the party, installing its first government in the 1920s in Madras Presidency during the British regime.

“When (C N) Annadurai assumed office as Chief Minister in 1967, he declared that the DMK government was an extension of the Justice Party dispensation. In the same vein, I take pride in declaring that our government is also an extension of the Justice Party,” Stalin said.

“Annadurai is an extension of the Justice Party. Kalaignar (M Karunanidhi) is an extension of Annadurai and today I say I and the DMK government are an extension of Kalaignar,” he said, adding that ocial justice, self-respect, love for the language and race, and state’s rights are the four pillars of the DMK.

Justice Party was the precursor to Dravidar Kazhagam founded by social reformer Periyar E V Ramasamy. The DMK is an off-shoot of the Dravidar Kazhagam.

In his speech, Stalin responded to criticism from opposition parties that the Governor’s address did not include any promises made in the DMK manifesto saying everything cannot be clubbed into one speech.

“This (Governor’s address) is just a trailer, and the main picture will be unveiled when we present the Budget,” the Chief Minister said. The DMK government will present a full Budget for 2021-2022 as the previous AIADMK just presented a vote on account in February due to elections.

He also utilised the opportunity to take a dig at his predecessor Edappadi K Palaniswami on containing the spread of Covid-19 accusing the former Chief Minister of being responsible for not taking enough steps from February 26 to May 2 when the Model Code of Conduct was in force.

“He only talks till February 26. He conveniently forgets a few pages in the book by not talking about the spread of the virus after the elections. No one tied his (hands) saying he should not be in charge. The then Chief Minister took review meetings but he did not take steps to control knowing well that the AIADMK was not going to come to power,” Stalin said.

