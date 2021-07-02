'Does he not read?': Health Minister Harsh Vardhan slams Rahul Gandhi over vaccine tweet

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan fired a salvo at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday over the availability of vaccines.

Responding to Rahul Gandhi's tweet with the hashtag #WhereAreVaccines, the Union Minister retorted "What is @RahulGandhi Ji’s problem ? Does he not read ?

Does he not understand ? There is no vaccine for the virus of arrogance and ignorance !!"

Just yesterday, I put out facts on vaccine availability for the month of July. What is @RahulGandhi Ji’s problem ?Does he not read ?

Does he not understand ? There is no vaccine for the virus of arrogance and ignorance !!@INCIndia must think of a leadership overhaul ! https://t.co/jFX60jM15w — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) July 2, 2021

Harsh Vardhan has not minced his words when volleying back any criticism to the Congress over the country's vaccination drive.

In April, he reacted sharply to Manmohan Singh's recommendations for vaccination programmes as well. "History shall be kinder to you Dr Manmohan Singh ji if your offer of ‘constructive cooperation’ and valuable advice was followed by your @INCIndia leaders as well in such extraordinary times !" he had said.