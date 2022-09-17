Don’t ‘backstab’ Congress, Jairam Ramesh cautions competitors in Opposition

Veteran Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, on Saturday, without naming the TMC or others, cautioned the Opposition space not to "weaken" or "backstab" the Congress. His remarks came while addressing a presser in Kolkata.

"Opposition unity is a consistent talk. Without a strong Congress, a united Opposition is impossible. Many parties want Opposition unity so that Congress is weakened. We will not let it happen. Opposition parties should know that if you want to come along with Congress, then don't weaken it. Do not backstab the Congress," he said.

The Congress leader said without his party at the fulcrum, no Opposition unity is possible. "This third front experiment we had is not an experiment that should be repeated."

Also Read | NCPCR has become an RSS affiliate, says Jairam Ramesh

Ramesh clarified that parties shouldn't always intend to get something out of the Congress. "Opposition unity means reaching an understanding. Every party offers something, and receives something. So far, Congress has been offering, and everyone has benefited from it. Some parties even add 'Congress' to their names," Ramesh said.

He refrained from naming any Congress break-away factions active in the Opposition politics.

He said that Congress cannot be eliminated, and there can never be a 'Congress-mukt Bharat' (India without Congress). "We will strengthen Congress. The change will set in; Congress will become stronger. With initiatives like the yatra and similar attempts, you will see a new Congress," he said, describing the ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' as "oxygen" for the party's organisational strength.

Also Read | NCPCR seeks action against Rahul over children at Yatra

In West Bengal, the Congress, like the Left, has lost substantial political ground, while the BJP has emerged as the main Opposition. At the Centre, both — Congress and Trinamool — see the BJP as a common opponent. The Trinamool, with its aspiration to grow nationally, sees the possibility of a united Opposition, even without Congress.

Ramesh claimed that the "Congress Party is not dead". "Please don't write off Congress. Congress is an elephant, a big elephant. It walks slowly, but when it walks, it does so properly," he said.

"People leave the Congress for whatever reasons. Some people are forced, and some have other ambitions, but they never abandon the word Congress. There are many parties. I am not referring to any one political party. There are multiple parties in India which have been formed out of the Congress, but insist on using the word Congress," he added.