Don't just watch movies: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat tells CM Ashok Gehlot, MLAs

Taking a jibe at Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Union Jal Shakti Minister and Jodhpur MP Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, took to Twitter to criticise Ashok Gehlot and MLAs of his camp for engaging in leisurely activities at a five-star hotel amid the ongoing political crisis.

The MLAs were allegedly kept there to avoid possibilities of any offer by the rival camps to shun the party.

In several photos and videos that are doing rounds on social media, the MLAs were seen performing yoga in the hotel lawn, watching movies, playing carrom and celebrating the birthday of an MLA.

“Request Mr Gehlot to not to just watch movies in the hotel, but listen to good religious sermons and worry about the state!” Shekhawat wrote in Hindi.

Rajasthan Congress MLAs of Ashok Gehlot camp have reportedly been staying at the hotel on the Delhi highway since July 13. The MLAs were shifted to the five-star hotel following a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party at the Chief Minister's residence.

Rajasthan plunged into a political crisis after former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot rebelled. Pilot, who was sacked from his post following the rebellion, along with 18 MLAs supporting has moved to the high court, challenging the Speaker's disqualification notice.

The Congress had earlier alleged that Shekhawat is involved in a bid to topple the Rajasthan government after an audiotape surfaced on social media.

Questioning the authenticity of the tape, the Minister denied talking to the Congress MLAs and argued that the tape was "fabricated" and that he was ready to face any probe into the allegation.

Later, the BJP sought to know the source of the tape and asked how the state police got it.

(With inputs from agencies)