Double whammy for Congress: Troubleshooters in trouble

Congress finds itself at real crossroads. While the party is already grappling with having its key troubleshooters land in jail on serious corruption charges, many of its other leaders are engaged in a turf war in states where the party has come to power after great effort.

On Thursday, the most astute media face of the party. former Union Minister P Chidambaram was packed off to Tihar jail for fourteen days of judicial custody.

This was a day after Congress’ chief troubleshooter of Karnataka D K Shivkumar was sent to nine-day custody, with Enforcement Directorate probing a slew of charges against him.

Shivkumar was largely seen as a hands-on troubleshooter, someone the party turned to keep party MLAs in line, whether during government formation in Karnataka or Rajya Sabha polls in Gujarat. In the North East, the Congress has already lost Himanta Biswa Sarma, its chief strategist, to the BJP.

The immediate consequence of Chidambaram's arrest is that the party failed to come up with a strong narrative and campaign attacking the government for economic slowdown (growth slumping to a mere 5 %), something the former finance minister used to do promptly.

With troubleshooters in trouble, internecine fighting has also raised its head.

The trouble between the triumvirate of Madhya Pradesh—Kamal Nath, Digvijay Singh and Jyotriadita Scindia—is back to haunt it less than a year after the trio brokered a peace before the Assembly polls last year.

Digvijay backed Kamal Nath becoming the PCC chief and then chief minister. Scindia, who felt marginalised, has virtually raised a banner of revolt, with his supporters put out posters and newspaper advertisements asking that the former Guna MP be made the Madhya Pradesh state chief.

The BJP, not one to let an opportunity like this slide, has dubbed it a “monkey fight for power” and has already announced a 'Congress Bhagao, Pradesh Bachao' campaign from September 11.

In neighbouring Rajasthan, the rivalry between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his Deputy Sachin Pilot keeps making news from time to time.

In Jharkhand, the party's state chief, Ajoy Kumar quit, slamming the state leaders (mostly old-timers) and stating that even the worst criminals looked better than them.

In a way, these factional battles are also a tussle between the old guard and the Young Turks for control.