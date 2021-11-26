Dynastic parties a matter of concern across India: PM Modi at Constitution Day event

On Constitution Day, PM's dig at dynastic parties

DH Web Desk
  • Nov 26 2021, 12:24 ist
  • updated: Nov 26 2021, 12:38 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Constitution Day celebration in Parliament. Credit: Twitter/@BJPLive

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India is facing an issue that is grave for all those committed towards the Constitution, which is dynastic political parties.

"I don't say that more than one person from a family cannot be in politics. With good work and public support, multiple members of a family can be in politics. That is not dynastic politics," PM Modi said while addressing the Constitution Day gathering at the Parliament.

PM Modi added that India's constitutional spirit is hurt when political parties lose their democratic character. 

"If party is run for generations by a family and entire party system is with a family then that is biggest problem for healthy democracy.. Look at dynastic political parties from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, this is against the democratic spirit," he said.

In the gathering, PM Modi also remembered the martyrs from the heinous 26/11 Mumbai attacks on their 13th anniversary. "26/11 is a sad day for us as enemies of country carried out terror incident in Mumbai," he said. 

More to follow...

