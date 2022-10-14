EC Presser Live: Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh elections schedule to be announced today
EC Presser Live: Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh elections schedule to be announced today
updated: Oct 14 2022, 12:48 ist
The Election Commission of India (ECI) will hold a press conference today at 3 pm to announce the schedule of the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections. Stay tuned for more updates.
12:47
AAP-BJP fight in Gujarat polls will affect urban vote-bank, benefit Congress: Paresh Dhanani
Senior Congress leader Paresh Dhanani on Sunday said the entry of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) into Gujarat's Assembly election arena will dent the urban and semi-urban vote-bank of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which will ultimately benefit the grand old party. Read more
12:46
Many BJP cadres in Gujarat secretly support AAP, want to see their party's defeat: Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday claimed that many leaders and workers of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Gujarat secretly support his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and want to see the defeat of their own party in the upcoming Assembly elections. Read more
12:42
Ahead of polls, Modi says 'urban naxals' trying to enter Gujarat
On the second day of his three-day poll-bound Gujarat visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday blamed "urban Naxals" for obstructing development projects, including construction of Sardar Patel's dream project Sardar Sarovar Dam on the Narmada river, for years. In a veiled attack on the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party, Modi said, "these urban naxals are trying to enter Gujarat in disguise" and warned that "one shouldn't fall for them." Read more
12:41
The term of the Gujarat Assembly ends on February 18 next year while that of Himachal Pradesh on January 8, 2023.
12:21
12:20
Hello. Welcome to the live coverage of the ECI press conference on Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh elections schedule.
