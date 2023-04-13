Eknath Shinde 'cried' at Matoshree before rebellion: Aaditya Thackeray

In a statement that sparked off a political hailstorm in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former minister Aaditya Thackeray claimed that current Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, before he rebelled, went to Matoshree and cried.

In June-2022, Shinde had joined hands with BJP and toppled the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government, which was running the state for two-and-a-half-years.

Aaditya’s statement came at a function of the GITAM Deemed University in Hyderabad.

“He had come to Matoshree before joining hands with the BJP and cried…..he said that he would be arrested by central agencies if he didn't ally with the BJP,” Aaditya claimed during an interactive session.

The ruling Shiv Sena-BJP saffron alliance has reacted sharply to Aaditya’s statement.

“Who is he…he is childish,” Union MSME Minister and senior BJP leader Narayan Rane said.

“This is not true,” added Marathi Language Minister and Shiv Sena leader Deepak Kesarkar.

Aaditya’s statement was backed by Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut and Leader of Opposition in the Council, Ambadas Danve, both from Shiv Sena (UBT), along with Baramati MP Supriya Sule, the daughter of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar.

“This is 100 per cent true…Shinde had told me the same thing. I tried to make him understand. But the fear of jail was clearly visible on his face. What Aaditya said is correct,” said Raut.

“Aaditya is a cultured boy…he would not speak anything that is not true,” said Sule.