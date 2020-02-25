Even 1 lakh Owaisis cannot make us withdraw CAA, says MoS Home Kishan Reddy

Union minister of state for home affairs Kishan Reddy has suggested “talks” with the parties opposing the CAA while appealing against violence, “which has not solved any issue till now in the country.”

The minister at the same time has said that “even one lakh Owaisis cannot make us withdraw the Citizenship Amendment Act,” in reference to the anti-CAA stand of AIMIM’s cheif Asaduddin Owaisi.

A day after the widespread violence in parts of New Delhi, coinciding with the visit of US president Donald Trump, Reddy has appealed everyone to show restraint.

“This is a democratic country where anyone can protest. But we would not tolerate anyone of any party perpetrating violence. I am appealing to all sides to maintain peace. Please do not resort to provocative speeches, language,” Reddy said in Hyderabad on Tuesday, addressing reporters.

On Shaheen Bagh, the BJP minister said, “A national highway has been blocked for two months but we have let the protests continue believing they would realise the truth (about CAA) soon. BJP states also allowed peaceful demonstrations.”

Reiterating that CAA “has not even a word which is against the minorities or any Indian,” the state home minister said that the “false propaganda by some is to divide people.”

“On behalf of the central government, as home minister of state, I plead you not to fall into their trap; realise the facts,” Reddy appealed to the minorities.

“People are being told that they will be sent to Pakistan or Bangladesh. I am challenging parties opposed to CAA to show anything against any section of the society. CAA is in-fact to restore human rights of the persecuted, of minorities from neighboring three countries discriminated on religious grounds.”

Mentioning Article 370, Ram janma-bhoomi as decades old issues resolved now, Reddy said that Modi is trying his best to boost India image abroad, vying for investments, rural infrastructure, employment and a five trillion $ economy.

“But the opposition is resorting to inciting communal hostilities since they are not being able to stop Modi, or even accuse him of corruption, incompetence. There is nothing else for them to target Modi on.”

Reddy, the Secunderabad MP has accused the Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi of behaving irresponsibly over CAA, “with support from Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.”

Reddy pointed to the "vitriolic anti-Hindu” speeches made by AIMIM leaders Waris Pathan recently and Akbaruddin Owaisi earlier.

The BJP leader accused AIMIM as threatening to attack census enumerators.

“CAA is not against any community or religion; not even against Pakistan or Bangladesh,” Reddy said.