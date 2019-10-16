Ex-CM Chouhan slams Cong leader for 'Hema Malini cheeks

Senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday criticised Madhya Pradesh minister P C Sharma's statement that pothole-ridden roads in Bhopal would soon be made "pretty" like actor-politician Hema Malini's "cheeks".

Expressing concern over the bad condition of roads, the state law minister said the roads have spots similar to small-pox, like "the (BJP general secretary) Kailash Vijayvargiya's cheeks".

"How can these ministers compare the streets with someone's cheeks? This statement proves the mentality of Congress leaders," Chouhan told reporters.

Chouhan also scotched perception that he was aspiring for any Constitutional post in Madhya Pradesh, a day after Leader of Opposition in the state Legislative Assembly.

His clarification comes after Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Gopal Bhargava said Chouhan would take oath as chief minister of Madhya Pradesh after Diwali, in the event of BJP candidate Bhanu Bhuria winning the October 21 bypoll with maximum votes.

Chouhan was present on the stage when Bhargava made the statement. As his remarks generated heat, Bhargava said it was "just a poll statement".

Chouhan, however, said Bhargava didn't say anything wrong "in the view of public sentiments". "Statements in public are generally given by sensing people's sentiments," he said.