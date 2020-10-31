Ex-MP CM Kamal Nath moves SC against EC's decision

Ex-Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath moves Supreme Court against EC's decision

PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 31 2020, 17:23 ist
  • updated: Oct 31 2020, 17:23 ist
Former Chief Minister and Madhya Pradesh Congress President Kamal Nath. Credit: PTI

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath has moved the Supreme Court challenging Election Commission's decision to revoke his "star campaigner" status for violations of the model code during the campaign for the by-polls in 28 assembly constituencies in the state.

Senior lawyer and Rajya Sabha MP Vivek Tankha told PTI that the senior Congress leader has challenged the ECI's decision on various grounds and an urgent hearing on the plea would be sought.

The poll panel on Friday took note of alleged breach of "ethical and dignified behaviour" and revoked the "star campaigner" status of Congress leader.

