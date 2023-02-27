Exit polls: BJP, allies to retain Tripura, Nagaland; hung Assembly in Meghalaya

BJP and its allies are likely to retain Tripura and Nagaland comfortably but Conrad Sangma-led NPP may need the help of other parties as the state is headed for a hung assembly, according to exit polls.

An analysis of four exit polls showed that Congress is headed for a rout in all the three northeastern states that went to polls, the first in a series of state elections this year.

Three exit polls – India Today-My Axis India, India News-Jan Ki Baat and Zee Matrize – out of the four gave a clear winner in BJP for Tripura while Times Now ETG Matrize predicted a hung assembly.

Also read | Voting in Meghalaya, Nagaland peaceful, no demands for re-poll: EC

The BJP and its partner IPFT are predicted to win 36-45 seats, according to My Axis India while Jan Ki Baat gave 29-40 and Zee Matrize 29-36. However, ETG Research gave it only 21-27 while the halfway mark is 31.

While Congress is predicted not to win a single seat, its ally CPI(M) and CPI may win 6-11 (My Axis India), 9-16 (Jan Ki Baat) and 13-21 (Matrize).

Interestingly, Tipra Mortha, which has substantial influence in tribal seats, is predicted to win nine to 17 seats by the polls. It appeared that it had prevented the Left-Congress alliance from gaining in the tribal belt while the BJP managed to consolidate Bengali votes.

Meghalaya, which saw the BJP walking out of its alliance with ruling NPP, is predicted to have a hung assembly. NPP is likely to win 18-26 seats, according to three polls, while a fourth one (Jan Ki Baat) gave only 11-16.

BJP may win 3-11 seats and could potentially align with the NPP once again. Congress is likely to win 3-12 seats while Trinamool Congress, which poached a number of Congress leaders, could win 8-14 seats. Interestingly, My Axis India did not give a single seat to Trinamool Congress while ETG Research did the same to Congress.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Sangma said, "we expected more seats than the last elections in 2018. But these are just exit polls predictions." Asked whether BJP could be a potential ally again, he said, "we will take a decision keeping in mind the best interest of the state and the people. We will discuss with our MLAs and take a decision."

NDPP-BJP alliance is likely to sweep Nagaland polls with the exit polls predicting 35-49 seats while Congress is likely to get 1-3 seats. However, Jan Ki Baat gave Congress 9-15 seats though NDPP-BJP was firmly predicted to form the government.