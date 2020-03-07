Experts have said namaskar, not adaab or assalamu alaikum, will help prevent coronavirus, says BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri

BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri on Thursday said that according to experts' theory, coronavirus could be prevented by greeting with people with a 'namaskar', which is Indian culture, and not with an 'adaab' or 'assalamu alaikum'.

In an interview with a news channel after a Parliamentary session where coronavirus was discussed, Bidhuri said, "The YSRCP member has said that experts have asked people to greet with a namaskar (to prevent coronavirus). Greeting people with namaskar is a part of India's culture."

Read: Adopt 'Namaskar' greeting style, says Goa BJP leader due to coronavirus

"Now, experts must not have added adaab or assalamu alaikum to it (prevention of coronavirus) because when you greet with an adaab or assalamu alaikum, the wind goes into your mouth. It'll stay away with namaskar," added Bidhuri.

Upon being asked what the source of this piece of information was, Bidhuri said, "It is the theory of experts."

"Coronavirus is a communicable disease and spreads throug breath and saliva. If it's spreading through air, you're letting the virus enter your mouth when you greet with an aadab. The experts must have thought about this and said namaskar could be used," said the BJP MP.

He also said that there was nothing more unfortunate than the Congress hating India's tradition and tying the namaskar theory to aadab.