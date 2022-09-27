Explained | How the Congress's internal administration functions

The race for the top post in the Congress party saw high political drama unfold in Rajasthan after MLAs supporting Ashok Gehlot, one of the likely contenders in the party presidential polls, resigned to thwart Sachin Pilot's bid to become the chief minister.

The move, which purportedly "upset" the party high command in Delhi, has cast a shadow over Gehlot's presidency plan. There's also buzz that Mukul Wasnik, Mallikarjun Kharge and Digvijaya Singh among others are now in contention for the top post.

As party leaders await Interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi's word on action against the rebels in Jaipur, let's take a closer look at how the party's internal structure works.

Also Read: Explained: How the Congress president is elected

The party carries out all its activities through two key committees: the All-India Congress Committee (AICC) and the Congress Working Committee (CWC). There are separate committees for elections that oversee party activities during the state and general elections.

What is the AICC?

The AICC is the supreme committee within the party headed by the Congress president. It has the power to frame rules, not inconsistent with the party's Constitution, so as to regularise party matters. Its discretion is binding on all other committees.

The committee looks after the implementation of the activities and programmes of the party and deals with issues and situations that arise during its term in office. The term of every Congress committee as well as its office-bearers and members is five years.

The office-bearers include the party president, treasurer, general secretaries, secretaries, joint secretaries and in-charges.

Also Read: The diminishing writ of Congress 'high command'

It is the AICC's responsibility to meet state units at least once a year or give a joint requisition addressed to the Working Committee for a meeting that's attended by not less than 20 per cent of AICC members having full voting rights. The agendas for such meetings are conveyed well in advance and they are to be conducted within two months of receiving the request.

The quorum for an AICC meeting is one-hundredth- or one-fifth of the total number of members, whichever is less.

What is the CWC?

It is the highest executive authority of the party and carries out all activities, policies and programmes of the party. The committee, which reports to the AICC, has the final say in the interpretation and application of the provisions of the party’s Constitution.

The committee consists of the Congress president, the party’s leader in the Parliament and 23 other members, of whom 12 or more are elected by the AICC. The rest are appointed by the party president.

According to the Congress Constitution, members of the CWC are to be appointed from among the members of the AICC. However, if a non-member of the AICC is appointed, he or she will have to get elected as an AICC member within six months of the appointment at CWC.

The CWC can be reconstituted during the AICC’s plenary session that follows an election or re-election or after the president is authorised by the session to reorganise it. However, genuine elections to the CWC have been held on only two occasions in the last 50 years or so - the first was in 1992 when P V Narasimha Rao was at the helm and the second was during the 1997 Kolkata plenary when Sitaram Kesri was leading the party.

The powers of the CWC

(i) It can frame rules for the proper working of the organisation. Such rules shall, as early as possible, be placed for the consideration of the AICC.

(ii) It can issue instructions not inconsistent with the Constitution and frame rules in all matters not otherwise provided for.

(iii) It can superintend, direct and control all Pradesh Congress Committees, Subordinate Committees as well as Reception Committees.

(iv) It can take such disciplinary action as it may deem fit against a committee other than the AICC or an individual.

To meet special situations, the Working Committee has the power to take actions in the interest of the Congress as it may deem fit; provided, however, that if an action is taken that is beyond the power of the Working Committee as defined in the Constitution, it is to be submitted as early as possible to the AICC for ratification but should not be later than six months.

(With inputs from DHNS)