Explained | Will paddy procurement delay affect farmers in Punjab, Haryana?

Amid criticism from Punjab and Haryana farmers, the Centre postponed paddy procurement from October 1 to October 11 stating that it has been done to protect farmers as the sale of paddy with high moisture content caused due to untimely rains might lead to rejection of the grain at buying centres and consequent loss to farmers.

The decision to postpone paddy procurement in Punjab and Haryana is in the "overall interest of farmers and consumers, as well as to accept paddy stock as per FAQ specifications, to ensure quality procurement for millions of consumers under Public Distribution System (PDS) of National Food Security Programme. However, the moisture content is the main determining factor", the government said.

The Centre’s move didn’t go down well with the farmers. They said that they would protest with paddy-laden tractor trolleys near the homes of BJP leaders.

Why are farmers criticising the Centre’s move?

Lakhs of quintals of paddy have already arrived in mandis from September 20. If the farmers delay harvesting the paddy by more than 11 days, the grain will no longer be of any use and the yield will go down, putting farmers at a loss.

Since only the paddy crop is procured by the government at the minimum support price, if the farmers sell it to private players, they will be paid lesser than the MSP of Rs 1,960 per quintal.

“By delaying procurement, the government wants farmers to sell the already ripened crop to private players first, and only then will it enter the market,” Jagmohan Singh, general secretary, Bharti Kisan Union (BKU), Dakaunda told The Indian Express. He also mentioned that the paddy procurement had never been delayed in the past.

The news website also quoted a farmer who was waiting for October 1 to harvest crops. He also stated that a private player offered him Rs 1,500-1,600 per quintal, which would cause him a loss of Rs 460-360 per quintal compared to MSP.

By October 11, other crops will also mature and reach the mandis which would make it harder for the farmers to store all the crops.

Not just the farmers, even the Opposition slammed the government for its move by calling it a ‘conspiracy’ to end paddy procurement at MSP.

