Fact-check: Viral photograph of Rahul Gandhi drinking alcohol during Bharat Jodo Yatra is morphed

Amid the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra, a photograph of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi eating dry fruits and chicken with what looks like a glass of alcohol is going viral on social media platforms.

After an investigation, DH found that the viral image of Rahul Gandhi is morphed and shared with a false claim. In the original photo, Rahul Gandhi could be seen eating dry fruits, makhana and drinking tea, not alcohol. Also, there is no chicken on the plate.

Claim

A Facebook user, Surjeet Singh, in a post (archive link) shared the photograph of Rahul Gandhi eating dry fruits and drinking alcohol inside a restaurant with the caption: जय हो शुक्राचार्य के चेले पप्पू तुझे कहां ठंड लगेगी (Hail Shukracharya's disciple Pappu, how will you feel cold).

Rahul, leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra, has been braving the chilly Delhi winters in a white t-shirt. Hundreds of Congress workers also donned white tees during different legs of the yatra.

Another Facebook user Do Rande in a post (archive link) shared another photograph of Rahul Gandhi drinking tea and eating nuts while a lookalike of Prime Minister Narendra Modi could be seen holding a tea kettle in the background.







Investigation

To find out the truth behind these viral images, DH first did a Google search with related keywords. The search results showed a tweet by journalist Paranjoy Guha Thakurta with a photo of Rahul Gandhi eating at a dhaba a few kilometres from Karnal. The tweet included the original photograph of Rahul Gandhi, where he could be seen drinking tea and eating nuts and makhana. The tweet was added to the 'Bharat Jodo Diary' on the official website of the yatra.

Thakurta had shared the original picture of Rahul Gandhi on January 7, 2023 with the caption: "It was sheer coincidence: travelling to Punjab this morning, I crossed the Bharat Jodo Yatra. With some difficulty and a scuffle, I was able to meet Rahul Gandhi while he was eating at a dhaba a few kms from Karnal. We discussed politics, economics and India’s richest men..."

It was sheer coincidence: travelling to Punjab this morning, I crossed the Bharat Jodo Yatra. With some difficulty and a scuffle, I was able to meet Rahul Gandhi while he was eating at a dhaba a few kms from Karnal. We discussed politics, economics and India’s richest men.. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/yg4394bFfT — ParanjoyGuhaThakurta (@paranjoygt) January 7, 2023

DH also found a news video story on Bharat Jodo Yatra that was uploaded by News24 on its YouTube channel featuring the original photo of Rahul Gandhi.

Conclusion

DH found in its investigation that the photograph of Rahul Gandhi eating chicken and drinking alcohol being shared on social media is morphed. In the original photo, there are dry fruits on plates and tea, not alcohol, in the glass.

Claim: Rahul Gandhi consumed chicken and drank alcohol inside a restaurant during Bharat Jodo Yatra

Claimed by: Facebook user Surjeet Singh and others

Fact-check: False