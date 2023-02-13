Fadnavis-Pawar swearing-in back in news again

Fadnavis-Pawar swearing-in back in news again

We had an offer from the NCP that they needed a stable government and we should form such a government together, Fadnavis said

Mrityunjay Bose 
Mrityunjay Bose , DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Feb 13 2023, 22:52 ist
  • updated: Feb 13 2023, 22:52 ist
Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar. Credit: PTI file photo

The early morning hush-hush swearing-in of Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, respectively, is again in news. 

Since 23 November, 2019, when they were sworn in by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, the issue has refused to die down.

However, Fadnavis had to resign within 80 hours  and Uddhav Thackeray was sworn in as Chief Minister on 28 November, 2019 heading the Maha Vikas Aghadi government which was crafted by NCP supremo Sharad Pawar. The junior Pawar was again sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister. 

Fadnavis, who is now the Deputy Chief Minister in the government headed by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, has now claimed that the Sharad Pawar was well aware of what was happening at that time.

Fadnavis said: “We had an offer from the NCP that they needed a stable government and we should form such a government together. We decided to go ahead and hold talks. The talks happened with Pawar saheb…and after that you all know how things changed…Ajit Pawar took oath with me but their strategy seems to have changed later.”

Pawar, however, shot back saying that this is a lie. “I always felt that Devendra is a cultured person and a gentleman.,.. I never felt that he would take recourse to falsehood and make such a statement,” Pawar said. 

Devendra Fadnavis
Ajit Pawar
India News
Indian Politics
Maharashtra
Maha Vikas Aghadi

