'Farmers' kin want justice': Priyanka Gandhi Vadra writes to PM Modi over Lakhimpur violence

Not wanting to let the BJP take any kind of mileage out of prime minister Narendra Modi's decision to repeal the three farm laws, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday shot off a letter to the former and demanded dismissal of union minister Ajay Mishra, whose son Ashish Mishra was accused of running over four farmers.

Speaking to reporters here, Priyanka said that Modi should sack Ajay Mishra if he (Modi) 'really' cared for the farmers. "Mishra can influence the ongoing investigation in the incident," she said in her letter.

"Yesterday, while addressing the countrymen, you had said that with true mind and pious heart and keeping in mind the interests of the farmers, an unprecedented decision to repeal the farm laws was taken. If this is true, then getting justice delivered to the families affected by the Lakhimpur Kheri violence should be your top priority," the Congress general secretary said.

"If your (Modi) intentions are really fair then you should immediately dismiss Ajay Mishra and not share the stage with him," the Congress leader said in the letter, which she also posted on her Twitter handle. Priyanka also read the letter at the press conference.

She said that the Uttar Pradesh government had tried to create obstacles in the way of investigation. "I have met the families of the victims of Lakhimpur Kheri violence...they are in immense pain...they only want justice and justice is not possible as long as Ajay Mishra remains a minister," she further wrote in the letter.

"To ensure justice to every citizen is not only the duty of the prime minister but also his moral responsibility...if it is correct then you must ensure justice to the victims of the violence," she said.

Priyanka had earlier observed a 'maun vrat' along with scores of party leaders before the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the GPO Park here demanding dismissal of Ajay Mishra from the union cabinet.

With PTI inputs

Watch the latest DH Videos here: