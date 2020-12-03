Farmers' protest live updates: Rajasthan farmers to join protesters at Delhi-Haryana border

Ahead of their meeting with Union ministers which is scheduled to happen today, protesting farmers yesterday hardened their stand by sticking to their demand for the repeal of the three farm sector laws and threatened to intensify their agitation. The farmers’ organisations also decided to burn the effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, industrialists Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani in every village on Saturday. Farmers said they would intensify their agitation if the talks today remained inconclusive. Stay tuned for live updates.