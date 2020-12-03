Farmers' protest live updates: Rajasthan farmers to join protesters at Delhi-Haryana border

Ahead of their meeting with Union ministers which is scheduled to happen today, protesting farmers yesterday hardened their stand by sticking to their demand for the repeal of the three farm sector laws and threatened to intensify their agitation. The farmers’ organisations also decided to burn the effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, industrialists Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani in every village on Saturday. Farmers said they would intensify their agitation if the talks today remained inconclusive. Stay tuned for live updates.
A group of farmers from Rajasthan join the protest at Singhu along Delhi-Haryana border against Centre's farm laws
Volunteers from a gurudwara in Ghaziabad distribute tea to protesting farmers stationed at Delhi-Ghazipur border.
Lawyers protest in front of Bangalore City Civil Court against Centre’s farm laws
The Chilla border on Noida link road is closed for traffic due to farmers protests near Gautam Budh Dwar. Tikri border, Jharoda border, Jhatikra border are closed for any traffic movement. Badusarai border is open only for two-wheeler traffic, say Delhi Traffic Police
‘Delhi Chalo’: Kejriwal doubts Punjab CM’s intention, slams him for his low-level politics
Punjab CM doing 'dirty politics', speaking BJP's language: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday claimed that the BJP-ruled Centre was angry with him for not permitting stadiums to be used as temporary jails for farmers protesting against the farm laws.
Time for non-farmer section to stand up, be counted: P Sainath
It is time now that the "non-farmer" section of the society join peasants in their protest against the three farm laws, said agriculture expert-journalist P Sainath, arguing that the Centre made a "bad miscalculation" in passing these legislations amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Farmers shout slogans during a protest against the newly passed farm bills at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border in Ghaziabad. Credit: Reuters Photo
Farmers' income has halved while that of Centre's friends quadrupled: Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday attacked the Centre over its claim of doubling farmers' income and alleged that their income has in fact "halved" under the "suit-boot" government, while that of its crony friends has grown four times.
Call special Parliament session to repeal farm laws, protests will continue: Farmers to Centre
Ahead of their meeting with the Union ministers, protesting farmers on Wednesday hardened their stand by sticking to their demand for the repeal of the three farm sector laws and threatened to intensify their agitation.
