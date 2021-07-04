Farmers will protest every day outside Parliament during Monsoon Session: Samyukt Kisan Morcha

Farmers agitating against the three farm laws plan to hold protests outside Parliament every day during the Monsoon Session to press for their demand for rollback of the reforms.

The farmers, who have been protesting at the borders of the national capital for the past seven months, also said that they would hand over a ‘warning letter’ to every opposition MP, urging them to raise their concerns over the farm laws inside Parliament.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament is scheduled to begin on July 19 and continue till August 13.

“We will be protesting outside Parliament continuously till they hear our demands,” Balbir Singh Rajewal, a leader of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, told a press conference here.

The SKM also called for a nationwide protest on July 8 against the rising prices of petrol, diesel and LPG cylinders.

It asked people to come out and park their vehicles along state and national highways from 10 am till 12 pm.

“Whatever vehicle you have, tractor, trolley, car, scooter, just bring it to the nearest state or national highway and park it there. But don't create a traffic jam,” Rajewal said.

Farmers have been camping at Delhi's borders since November 26 last year, demanding that the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 be rolled back and a new law made to guarantee minimum support price for crops.