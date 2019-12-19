Fatehpur woman who alleged rape dies of burn in Kanpur

The 18-year-old woman from Fatehpur who was allegedly raped and set ablaze died on Thursday in a Kanpur hospital after battling for life for almost 120 hours

PTI, Kanpur,
  • Dec 19 2019, 12:21pm ist
  • updated: Dec 19 2019, 14:10pm ist
The 18-year-old woman from Fatehpur who was allegedly raped and set ablaze died on Thursday in a hospital in Kanpur, after battling for life for almost 120 hours, officials said.

"She had suffered from organ failure including lungs and kidneys, following serious injuries and we tried to resuscitate her, but she could not survive and died," said Sanjay Kala, head of the department (surgery) at the hospital.

The body has been sent to mortuary for autopsy.

The rape victim, who suffered from over 90 per cent burns, was put on ventilator support since Tuesday due to continued multi-organ dysfunction. She was having problems while breathing too, Kala said.

"She was almost unconscious since Wednesday evening and took her last breath at around 6:30 am, he added. 

