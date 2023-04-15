Filling government job vacancies will be first task of BJP government in Telangana, Bandi says

Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay announced that the first signature would be on the file to fill up all vacant government job positions in the state if the BJP is voted to power in the coming assembly elections.

The BJP government in Telangana would fill up two lakh vacancies in various departments, the Karimnagar Lok Sabha MP said.

On Saturday, Bandi addressed a large rally of unemployed youth named “Nirudyoga March” from Kakatiya University to the Ambedkar statue in Hanamkonda, and said that “irrespective of whoever becomes the chief minister from BJP, the first signature would be on the file pertaining to filling up of job vacancies.”

Bandi attacked the K Chandrasekhar Rao government and accused that the lives of 30 lakh youth in Telangana were jeopardized because of the leakage of question papers of the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) held recruitment exams.

“If there is no fault on the part of KCR government, why is it hesitating to order a judicial inquiry by a sitting high court judge into the question paper leakage scam? It is pretty clear that KCR is trying to protect his son and minister KT Rama Rao. He should be sacked from the cabinet immediately,” Bandi demanded.

Sanjay charged that KCR “never responded when people were suffering – whether it was the suicide of Sunil Naik who was unable to get a job or the deaths of RTC workers or intermediate students suicides.”

“Why did we struggle to get Telangana state? In 2014 itself, the KCR government abolished 25,000 jobs. Though the Biswal Committee put the figure of vacant jobs at 1.91 lakh, the government did not choose to fill them up,” the MP criticized.

The BJP leader demanded the chief minister tender an unconditional apology to the unemployed for the TSPSC question paper leakage while ordering a judicial inquiry by a sitting high court judge.

“His son K T Rama Rao should either resign or be sacked from the cabinet. The government should pay a compensation of Rs 1 lakh each to the job aspirants for their loss due to paper leakages.”

Bandi said that another march of the unemployed would be held at Mahabubnagar on April 21, and later in all other district headquarters. Subsequently, the BJP plans to organise “a million march” in Hyderabad.

The party is also demanding the sacking of the TSPSC chairman and other members.