For some priority is to cut ribbons: Modi takes a dig at Akhilesh Yadav over Saryu canal project

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday invited farmers across the country to watch a mega programme on natural farming on December 16, saying it would prove beneficial for them.

Addressing a rally in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur after inaugurating the Saryu Canal National Project, he paid tributes to Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat and said his demise is a great loss to the nation.

The prime minister also prayed for the early recovery of Deoria-born Grp Capt Varun Singh, the lone survivor of the Wednesday helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu that killed 13, including Gen Rawat, his wife and 11 armed forces personnel.

In an apparent dig at the Samajwadi Party (SP), Modi said for some the priority is to cut ribbons at inauguration, while for "us the priority is completion of projects on time."

Modi's remark came in the backdrop of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav's claim that it is not under the BJP government in the state but under his rule that major works of the Saryu Canal irrigation project were done. Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday took potshots at the BJP government over the Saryu Nahar National Project, saying three-fourth of its works were completed during his government.

According to the Centre, the project was launched in 1978 but got delayed for four decades due to "lack of continuity of budgetary support, interdepartmental coordination and adequate monitoring".

"The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh took five years to complete the remaining works of Saryu Nahar National Project which was three-fourth completed during the SP government," Akhilesh tweeted in Hindi, hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival in Balrampur here to inaugurate the project.

"The country has to pay 100 times more the price due to laxity of previous governments," the prime minister said.

The canal project will provide assured water for irrigation to over 14 lakh hectares of land and benefit about 29 lakh farmers, mainly in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

The project has been completed at a cost of over Rs 9,800 crore, out of which more than Rs 4,600 crore was provisioned in the last four years.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya were among those present at the project inauguration programme.

The Saryu canal project also involves interlinking of five rivers -- Ghaghara, Saryu, Rapti, Banganga and Rohini -- to ensure optimum usage of water resources of the region.

