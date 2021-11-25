Qureshi calls for 'secular' alliance to pip BJP in UP

Former U'khand guv Aziz Qureshi calls for alliance of 'secular parties' to pip BJP in UP

If secular parties fail to unite, it will mean the end of India's democratic future and these parties will themselves be responsible, Qureshi said

PTI
PTI, Aligarh,
  • Nov 25 2021, 15:37 ist
  • updated: Nov 25 2021, 15:49 ist
Aziz Qureshi. Credit: PTI file photo

Former Uttarakhand governor Aziz Qureshi asked all "secular" parties to join hands in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections to ensure the end of BJP's "divisive politics".

Addressing media at Aligarh Muslim University on Wednesday, Qureshi, who is pitching for the Samajwadi Party, said, "I am confident that the ongoing efforts to bring all secular parties, including the Congress, on the same platform will succeed."

Read | Ahead of polls, BJP hits back at SP over 'farmer aid'

"All secular parties and those who value democracy, social justice and India's traditional syncretic culture should join hands to ensure the end of divisive politics of the BJP in Uttar Pradesh," he said.

"If secular parties fail to unite, it will mean the end of India's democratic future and these parties will themselves be responsible," Qureshi, who was also the governor of Uttar Pradesh for a brief period, said.

He also stressed on the importance of an alliance to end the BJP government's "Raavan Raj".

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

UP Polls
Uttar Pradesh Polls
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections
Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022
Secular parties
Indian Politics
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Drushyam 2' movie review: A treat for Venkatesh fans

'Drushyam 2' movie review: A treat for Venkatesh fans

Salvadorans not taking the Bitcoin bait?

Salvadorans not taking the Bitcoin bait?

Shreyas Iyer kisses maiden Test cap handed by Gavaskar

Shreyas Iyer kisses maiden Test cap handed by Gavaskar

How Miss World 1996 polarised Bengaluru

How Miss World 1996 polarised Bengaluru

Being frank about India’s energy dilemma

Being frank about India’s energy dilemma

Explained: What is a cryptocurrency?

Explained: What is a cryptocurrency?

DH Toon | Cryptocurrency ban a joke for Centre?

DH Toon | Cryptocurrency ban a joke for Centre?

Stars can't show off wealth on social media in China

Stars can't show off wealth on social media in China

 