Friends and foes not permanent in politics, says Khushbu Sundar on joining BJP

The latest entrant to the BJP fold, Tamil-actor-turned politician Khushbu Sundar justified her joining the party by saying that there are no permanent friends or foes in the world of politics, in an interaction with The New Indian Express.

She said that her resignation letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi was written and ready to be submitted in February but she was not able to hand over the letter in person.

In her resignation letter, she said that she was being pushed and suppressed by the Congress but declined to name the persons trying to influence her.

"It was not one person who did that to me. Whether it is at the state level or national level, we have that kind of people. Unfortunately, in Delhi, they have built a bubble. Especially, Rahul Gandhi has built a bubble around himself, and people who are allowed to enter that bubble, they tell him that everything is fine. But the bubble is opaque and not transparent," she told the publication.

She said in the interaction that there are many in the party who need to speak up but do not have the means to do so. She added that many who are currently in the party are congratulating her for the move.

"I have been tolerating the nonsense, all kinds of insults, and the way my dignity was questioned. I was losing my respectability. I was tolerating it for four years and I took this up with Rahul Gandhi. Only if you are cleaning the problem at the ground level will the party be strong," she said.

Furthermore, she also said that she was approached by the saffron party several times earlier but declined to join the party, but after a lot of rethinking, she did so.