From 'revadi' to 'Krishna', here is all that got pulled into Modi-Kejriwal squabble

While many accuse the Aam Aadmi Party of being the 'B' team of BJP, the constant squabble between the AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and PM Modi has proved otherwise. Here are some instances where the Kejriwal left no stones unturned to respond to every accusation that the BJP threw his way.

‘Dharam Yudh’ over Delhi Excise policy scam

Manish Sisodia and Arvind Kejriwal have been under the ED scanner for almost a year now in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam wherein Delhi’s excise policy in 2020-21 was alleged to be corrupt in nature that allowed private firms to enter into the retail liquor sector. The Kejriwal government withdrew the Excise Policy 2021-22 in July after a CBI probe was recommended into alleged irregularities in its implementation from November 17, 2021.

The CBI, in its FIR in the matter, named Sisodia as one of the accused, and also questioned Delhi minister and AAP leader Satyendar Jain inside the Tihar jail.

Kejriwal, who was termed as the ‘kingpin’ of the scam responded to the allegations accusing the BJP of spreading lies.

Also Read | Ready for polygraph test, should be conducted 'face-to-face' with Arvind Kejriwal, Satyendar Jain: Conman Sukesh

"At this time, the Prime Minister is after the Aam Aadmi Party with all his power, especially the governments of Delhi and Punjab. Lie after lie, lie after lie," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi. "You (PM) have the power of all the agencies but God is with us.”

Comparing the war between AAP and BJP with Mahabharat, Kejriwal said “they have ED, police, income tax, CBI, but we have Shri Krishana with us.”

The bitter-sweet revadis

Prime Minister Modi, while addressing an event in July, cautioned people against what he called the "revadi culture" wherein leaders offered freebies for garnering votes. Modi called it "very dangerous" for the development of the country.

PM’s jibe on the “revadi culture” triggered a war of words between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the AAP.

As a response to this, AAP national convener retaliated and took a swipe at PM Modi and BJP accusing them of favouring friends. "They have waived Rs 11 lakh crore for their friends. I would like to ask you whether doing this is right, or providing free education to the children is right?"

Also Read | BJP should make Sukesh Chandrashekhar its national president: Delhi CM Kejriwal

Taking a dig at PM Modi, Manish Sisodia added, “Modi ji talks about parivarvaad (dynastic system), but dostvaad is also causing a lot of harm to the country. Dostvaad has destroyed the country’s economy,”

‘Janta ka ladla’ Kejriwal's dig at BJP

Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party have come in for fierce criticism ahead of elections to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and the Gujarat Assembly with BJP leaders calling it "the most corrupt party".

"Before Punjab (Assembly) elections, PM (Narendra Modi) said Kejriwal is a terrorist. Home Minister (Amit Shah) set up an inquiry. What happened to it? Now, before the Gujarat and the MCD polls, they are saying Kejriwal is corrupt. If Kejriwal is a terrorist or is corrupt, arrest him, no?" Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Kejriwal is neither a terrorist nor corrupt. Kejriwal is 'janta ka laadla' (darling of the people). The BJP has a problem with him."

Kejriwal accuses Modi of strong-arming the media

Speaking at the national conclave of his party’s elected leaders, Kejriwal alleged that the PMO has threatened media channels in Gujarat against having Aam Aadmi Party faces on air.

Kejriwal claimed that the head of communication and information technology at PM’s office has been flooding all the channels with filthy abuses guaranteeing strict consequences if they host Kejriwal on their show.

“Will they run the country like this? If someone takes screenshots of these conversations and puts them on social media then the PM and Hiren Joshi will not be able to show their face in the country.”

Double engine vs new engine

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann were on October 29 shown black flags by BJP supporters, who also chanted "Modi, Modi" when the AAP leaders were on their way to address a public rally at Chikhli in Gujarat's Navsari district.

Responding to the revolting crowd, Kejriwal said, "we will get the family members of those treated who show us black flags. I am not against anyone." He also took a swipe at the "double engine" government campaign of the BJP and asked as to why there was a need for it. "One engine malfunctioned, and another engine became old. We don't need a double engine government, but a new engine," he said.

Calling his party a "new engine" that has hit the market, he said it comes with the "latest technology, 21st century engine and runs smoothly with new politics and new faces."

Kejriwal, an Urban Naxal?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi after laying the foundation stone of the country's first bulk drug park in Gujarat's Bharuch district on October 10 said 'Urban Naxals' were trying to gain entry into Gujarat by changing their appearance, but the state will destroy them.

“Urban Naxals are trying to enter the state with new appearances. They have changed their costumes. They are misleading our innocent and energetic youth into following them. The Urban Naxals are setting foot from above. We won't let them destroy our young generation. We should warn our children against the Urban Naxals who have taken up the task of destroying the country. They are agents of foreign powers. Gujarat will not bow down its head against them, Gujarat will destroy them,” he said in a veiled attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP is trying to make inroads into BJP-ruled Gujarat where the Assembly polls are due later this year.

The education model brawl

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to work together to improve the country's schools and offered his government's expertise, inviting a sharp retort from the BJP.

BJP's IT department head Amit Malviya said, the miserable education system in Delhi cannot be a model for the country, adding that Modi has been working to improve government education and make it effective since he was Gujarat's chief minister.

(With Agency inputs)