Gandhis skip Congress steering committee meet in Raipur

Sources indicate that the meeting may decide on whether elections will be held for the Congress Working Committee (CWC)

DHNS, Raipur,
  • Feb 24 2023, 10:47 ist
  • updated: Feb 24 2023, 10:47 ist
The Congress on Thursday said that it is ready to hold elections to the CWC -- where 12 members are elected. Credit: Special Arrangement

Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra not attending Congress Steering Committee meeting at the 85th Plenary in Raipur scheduled for 10 a.m. on Friday.

Congress Steering Committee  will decide on whether to hold elections to Working Committee and other programmes of Plenary begins in Raipur

Sources said that this is to give a clear signal that Kharge is in full command and they do not want to give the message that decisions in the party are not done under the influence of the Gandhis.

Sources indicate that the meeting may decide on whether elections will be held for the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party's top decision making body or may be deferred for a few months.

The Congress on Thursday said that it is ready to hold elections to the CWC -- where 12 members are elected.

Congress General Secretary Communications in-charge, Jairam Ramesh said: "We can clearly say about it after the Steering Committee has met and decided on the issue... the party is fully prepared for the CWC election."

