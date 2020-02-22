Gargi molestation case: Students to meet DCW on Feb 22

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 22 2020, 09:27am ist
  • updated: Feb 22 2020, 09:27am ist
Delhi Commission For Women chief Swati Maliwal (in green sweater) addresses students during a protest, against the alleged molestation of students by a group of men who had gatecrashed a cultural festival, at Gargi College, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

Students of Gargi College met the Delhi Commission For Women on Friday to get a status update on the commission's probe into the alleged molestation of students at the all-women college during a cultural festival.

The women panel had issued a notice to the college principal over the incident, asking her to reply by February 13. The college sought more time and now it has to reply before February 25.

The meeting on Friday lasted for an hour. The panel has called Delhi Police personnel on Saturday to seek their reply on the matter. 

