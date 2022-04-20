Gehlot, Baghel discuss Prashant Kishor's revival plan for Congress with Sonia Gandhi

The deliberations on Prashant Kishor's long-term strategy for the Congress' revival is likely to be concluded within the next three days even as a round of discussion was held with the party's Chief Ministers Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesh Baghel here.

Gehlot and Baghel, the Chief Ministers of Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, held meetings with Sonia Gandhi as well as other senior leaders on the contours of the plan presented by Kishor for the party and Lok Sabha elections. Kishor was also present at the meeting held at Sonia's residence.

Sources said both the leaders presented their plans for the states, which are going to polls late next year and sought additional suggestions from Kishor. They also discussed the proposals of Kishor with other senior leaders.

Kishor had last Saturday given a presentation before Sonia and other leaders on what the Congress should do organisationally as well as for the 2024 polls. Sonia had then asked a group of senior leaders to look into the plan and see what could be accepted. Barring Sunday, the leaders have been meeting at Sonia's residence since Saturday.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the panel set up by Sonia to look into the various suggestions by Kishor and "certain very experienced leaders" will conclude its deliberations "within 48 to 72 hours".

He said the suggestions include ways and means to strengthen the organisation and connect to the masses. The suggestions also related to upcoming Assembly elections and the Lok Sabha elections.

"The suggestions also include how to cater to the rising aspirations of people and how to reflect their pain and agony in the present situation. It also has suggestions on how to reflect the aspiration of a forward-looking, growing India of the 21st century and how to propel the country forward," he said adding Congress organisation must adapt to all these changes and that is why the panel was holding deliberations.

Asked about the possibility of Kishor joining the party, Surjewala said that the panel was not looking into that aspect as its role is to look into the suggestions.

