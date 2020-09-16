Government considers closed-door meeting with Opposition on LAC issue: Report

Govt, Oppn to have closed-door meeting over LAC?

DH Web Desk
  • Sep 16 2020, 14:36 ist
  • updated: Sep 16 2020, 23:46 ist
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Credit: PTI Photo

The NDA government has dropped hints to certain Opposition leaders that it is considering a closed-door meeting to discuss Indo-China border issue, sources told Hindustan Times.

For now, the government has been reluctant to discuss the issue with the Opposition in the monsoon session of the Parliament.

As of yet, no final decision has been taken where the Opposition would be briefed on the military standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) by the government, the report said. 

"A senior minister had called me to say that the government is thinking of a briefing meeting for floor leaders of different parties on the Indo-China situation if they agree. The proposal is at a nascent stage and needs further discussion," a senior non-NDA leader told the publication. 

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh put out a statement in the Parliament on September 15 regarding the situation, however, Opposition leaders were not allowed to ask for clarification to avoid divisive debate sparking criticism and conflicting views. 

The Prime Minister also requested the House to send a unanimous message of solidarity to the armed forces at the border. 

