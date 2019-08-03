Govt advisories create fear in Kashmir: Sajjad Lone

People's Conference chairman and former BJP ally, Sajjad Lone Saturday said that Kashmir has descended into a state of hopelessness and scare as multiple orders by the government have created an environment of fear and uncertainty.

“It is important that the government of the day does not fall into the trap of treating Kashmir as part of the geography. There is no doubt that Kashmir has geographical dimensions but equally important is the fact that Kashmir has human dimensions,” he said in a statement.

“It (Kashmir) is inhabited by more than seven million people which includes mothers, sisters, children, old, infirm, sick and as a society, they need to move on in life. There are dreams and dreamers here like the rest of the country and the least that the government can do is to afford the dreamers a chance to dream about their future as in the rest of the country,” Lone, who was a minister on BJP quota in the previous Mehbooba Mufti-led government, said.

He said that various orders issued by the government about security in the last few days had created an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty in the valley.

The separatist-turned-politician who once positioned himself as being completely anti-India and is married in Pakistan to the daughter of the late Amanullah Khan, the founder of JKLF, said. He appealed the Central Government to clear the confusion and reach out to the people of Kashmir.