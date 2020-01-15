Govt did not take anyone into confidence before bringing CAA: Mayawati

BSP chief Mayawati on Wednesday said it is "sad" that the government had not taken anyone into "confidence" before bringing the Citizenship Amendment Act and asked the Centre to withdraw it.
Speaking to reporters here, Mayawati said, "Centre has not taken anyone into
She said, "It is not that Muslims in
Later replying to a question on CAA, National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR), Mayawati said the Centre neither convened an all-party meeting nor did it send this to a standing committee.
"The BSP had been repeatedly urging the Centre to first send the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) to the Standing Committee, so that it can become an
She said owing to the rigid stand of the Central government and its stubbornness, the CAA at first glance appears to be divisive and unconstitutional.
"Despite several efforts of the government and the BJP, there are different types of confusion prevailing among the people. And, it is facing an unexpected and unprecedented opposition across the country."