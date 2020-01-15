Govt did not take anyone into confidence before bringing CAA: Mayawati

BSP chief Mayawati on Wednesday said it is "sad" that the government had not taken anyone into "confidence" before bringing the Citizenship Amendment Act and asked the Centre to withdraw it.

Speaking to reporters here, Mayawati said, "Centre has not taken anyone into confidence which is very sad. That is why, there is a ' haahaakaar ' (outcry) in the country."

She said, "It is not that Muslims in neighbouring countries, including Pakistan, are not oppressed by their government. Crime and atrocities can happen with anyone. Hence, the Centre should reconsider the CAA, withdraw it, and bring a new law after consensus."

Later replying to a question on CAA, National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR), Mayawati said the Centre neither convened an all-party meeting nor did it send this to a standing committee.

"The BSP had been repeatedly urging the Centre to first send the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) to the Standing Committee, so that it can become an absolutely correct law," she said.

She said owing to the rigid stand of the Central government and its stubbornness, the CAA at first glance appears to be divisive and unconstitutional.

"Despite several efforts of the government and the BJP, there are different types of confusion prevailing among the people. And, it is facing an unexpected and unprecedented opposition across the country."