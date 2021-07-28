Govt pushes three bills without discussion as Congress members throw papers, torn placards at Chair in Lok Sabha

The Government on Wednesday pushed three bills through Parliament even as opposition members tore papers and flung placards disrupting proceedings for the seventh consecutive day demanding discussion over allegations of snooping in the Pegasus revelations.

It took just six minutes to pass The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha, while the Appropriations (No. 4) Bill authorising an additional expenditure of Rs 23,675 crore from the national exchequer, was approved in nine minutes without any debate.

The Rajya Sabha passed the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Amendment Bill without any discussion.

It was trouble from the word 'go' in the Lok Sabha as the chair disallowed the notice for adjournment motion moved collectively by opposition leaders.

Members of Congress and CPI(M), who were in the Well raising slogans, tore Parliament papers and flung a placard, which narrowly missed media persons seated in the press gallery.

Both, the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, witnessed repeated adjournments and the government pushed through three bills in the melee.

The opposition and the ruling BJP traded charges and accused each other of running away from debate in Parliament.

“When Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said he is ready for any debate in Parliament, why is the opposition running away from debate,” I&B Minister Anurag Thakur said.

“There are limits to protests in the House. But, the Congress and Trinamool members crossed all limits. Is it appropriate for the members to throw papers at the Speaker, wave placards in the Well and snatch papers from the hands of a minister?” Thakur asked.

On the other side, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi accused the Modi government of throttling the voice of the Opposition in Parliament by not allowing a debate on the Pegasus revelations.

He said the Opposition was not running away from debate, but wanted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to be present in the House during the debate.