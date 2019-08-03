Govt to clear at least 6 bills before Parl session ends

With just three days left for the Parliament session to conclude if not further extended as speculated, Government plans to clear at least six Bills by August 7 while sending a couple of other proposed legislation to a Rajya Sabha Select Committee for Parliamentary scrutiny.

The government has listed at least four bills, including Surrogacy Bill and Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill in Lok Sabha for passage on Monday while it has put on agenda The Inter-State River Water Disputes (Amendment) Bill, Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Second Amendment) Bill and The National Institute of Design (Amendment) Bill among others.

For Tuesday, Rajya Sabha has listed Consumer Protection Bill, which has already been passed by Lok Sabha.

Opposition sources said the government has indicated its willingness to sent the DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill, which has been introduced in Lok Sabha, for Parliamentary scrutiny but the Bill has not been listed yet.

With no Parliamentary Standing Committees in place, the Bill has to reach Rajya Sabha to be referred to a Select Committee. But the government not listing it so far for taking up, it is to be seen when they would bring the Bill. Another option could be a joint committee of Parliament to examine the Bill.

The Opposition had demanded seven bills to be sent to a Rajya Sabha Select Committee but the government has already managed to pass four of them. Three left in their wish-list include Inter-State River Water Disputes (Amendment) Bill, the DNA Bill and Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code.

So far, the government has managed to pass 25 Bills. This could have been 27 if Rajya Sabha had not made amendments to the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill and National Medical Commission Bill as passed by Lok Sabha. Now, these amendments will go to Lok Sabha on Monday for clearance.

At least six bills, including one which will be introduced only on Monday, have not been taken up for discussion in either of the House.

Lok Sabha has at least one Bill that has already been passed by Rajya Sabha. Rajya Sabha has at least four such bills, which has already been cleared by Lok Sabha.

As per PRS Legislative Research, Lok Sabha's productivity so far is over 132% while that of Rajya Sabha is 100%.