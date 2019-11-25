'Govt's claim of 95% rural homes having toilets a lie'

  Nov 25 2019
  • updated: Nov 25 2019, 21:06pm ist
The CPI(M) on Monday hit out at the government over the latest National Statistical Office (NSO) survey which shows that only 71 percent of rural households have access to toilets even as the Centre has claimed that the number is 95 percent.

"Yet another propaganda spin of Modi government debunked. The latest NSO survey shows that as against the claim of 95 percent toilet access in rural India only 71 percent had. The definition of such access is also dubious. Major BJP ruled states showed large gaps," tweeted CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury. 

 

