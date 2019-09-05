'Govt's silence on economic slowdown very dangerous'

Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India, New Delhi,
  • Sep 05 2019, 12:20pm ist
  • updated: Sep 05 2019, 12:53pm ist
"Excuses and rhetoric" will not work, the Congress general secretary said on Twitter. (PTI File Photo)

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday said news of an economic slowdown and the Modi government's silence on it was "very dangerous".

"Excuses and rhetoric" will not work, the Congress general secretary said on Twitter.

The government has neither a solution nor the "strength" to assure people in the country, she said.

"Countdown: Everyday news of economic slowdown and everyday BJP government's silence. Both are very dangerous... excuses, rhetoric and rumours will not work," Priyanka Gandhi tweeted using the hashtag 'economy in crisis'.

Modi Government
Congress
BJP
Priyanka Gandhi
economic slowdown
Comments (+)
 