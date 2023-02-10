Gujarat Cong mocks state minister for ‘beard’ remark

Gujarat Cong mocks state minister for ‘beard’ remark

Sanghavi’s jibe came a day after Gandhi’s address in Parliament wherein he tried to corner Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government over the Adani controversy

PTI
PTI, Ahmedabad,
  • Feb 10 2023, 20:36 ist
  • updated: Feb 10 2023, 20:36 ist
State minister Harsh Sanghavi. Credit: Twitter/sanghaviharsh

Gujarat Congress leaders on Friday slammed state minister Harsh Sanghavi for his recent remark apparently directed at Rahul Gandhi, with MLA Jignesh Mevani mocking him for being a minister in the BJP government despite being an “8th pass”.

Referring to Gandhi’s recently concluded Bharat Jodo Yatra, his foot march from Kanyakumari to Srinagar, Sanghavi tweeted on Wednesday that “one thing is confirmed that if you walk 3,000 kilometres, only your beard will grow, not your intelligence”.

Sanghavi’s jibe came a day after Gandhi’s address in Parliament wherein he tried to corner Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government over the Adani controversy.

Dalit leader and Congress MLA from Vadgam Jignesh Mevani took a shot at Sanghavi, the minister of state (home), over his educational qualification.

“One thing is confirmed that you can become a home minister in the BJP government despite being an 8th pass with zero intelligence,” Mevani tweeted.

Gujarat Congress president Jagdish Thakor also attacked the minister over law and order issues in the state.

“Gujarat is suffering from paper leaks, hooch tragedies and drug trafficking. On what moral ground people who have failed to provide security to women and are splurging money in the name of development are suddenly talking about other people’s intelligence?” tweeted Thakor with the hashtag “8th pass home minister”.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Rahul Gandhi
Congress 
Gujarat
India News
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

Croatian restaurant has one pot meals by robotic chef

Croatian restaurant has one pot meals by robotic chef

Turkish woman rescued from rubble after over 100 hours

Turkish woman rescued from rubble after over 100 hours

3rd edition of Khelo India Winter Games begins in J&K

3rd edition of Khelo India Winter Games begins in J&K

SpaceX ignites Starship rocket in crucial pad test

SpaceX ignites Starship rocket in crucial pad test

ChatGPT takes on the tough US medical licensing exam

ChatGPT takes on the tough US medical licensing exam

In Pics | Top 6 most anticipated games of 2023

In Pics | Top 6 most anticipated games of 2023

Meta restores Trump's access to Facebook, Instagram

Meta restores Trump's access to Facebook, Instagram

Syrian students in B'luru worried about kin back home

Syrian students in B'luru worried about kin back home

 