<p>Washington: President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> is set to hold a series of high-stakes meetings at the United Nations this week, beginning with bilateral talks with UN Secretary-General António Guterres and leaders from Ukraine, Argentina, and the European Union, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said on Monday.</p><p>In a separate multilateral summit, Trump will convene with leaders from Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Turkey, Pakistan, Egypt, the UAE, and Jordan, Leavitt said.</p>