Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani re-arrested in Assam soon after bail by Kokrajhar court

Gujarat MLA, Jignesh Mevani was re-arrested in a case in western Assam's Barpeta district on Monday afternoon, hours after he was granted bail by a court in Kokrajhar.

Mevani was arrested from Gujarat's Palanpur on Thursday by a team of Assam police following an FIR lodged by a BJP leader in Kokrajhar seeking action for the MLA's alleged offensive tweet against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Kokrajhar court on Sunday reserved judgment on his bail petition and he was remanded to judicial custody for a day. The court on Monday morning granted bail to Mevani in connection with the case registered at Kokrajhar police station.

Soon a police team from Barpeta came and arrested him in another case. Barepta police has not yet disclosed what are the fresh charges against him.

While being taken to Kokrajhar court, Mevani had alleged that his arrest was "vendetta politics" by BJP and RSS to tarnish his image. "They have been doing this systematically. They did it to Rohit Vemula, they did it to Chandrasekhar Azad, now they are targeting me," Mevani told reporters in Kokrajhar.

BJP leader, Arup Kumar Dey, in his FIR on April 18, alleged that Mevani’s tweets are "likely to incite a section of the masses belonging to a certain community".

However, Congress alleged that Mevani was arrested by BJP-led government in Assam keeping in mind his growing clout in Gujarat ahead of Assembly elections.

