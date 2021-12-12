Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij hits back at Rahul's 'Hindutva' comment

Hours after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that India is a country of Hindus and not Hindutvadis, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Sunday said that one who is not a Hindutvadi, even if he is a Hindu, is a fake Hindu.

Addressing a rally in Jaipur, Gandhi said India is a country of Hindus and not Hindutvadis, and called for their ousting so that 'Hindus' can run it again.

"One who is not a Hindutvadi, even though he is a Hindu, is a fake Hindu," Vij said in a tweet in Hindi.

जो हिन्दू होकर भी हिंदुत्ववादि नहीं है वह नकली हिन्दू है । — ANIL VIJ MINISTER HARYANA (@anilvijminister) December 12, 2021

Gandhi said if there is inflation in the country and there is suffering, then this has been done by Hindutvadis.

"This is a country of Hindus, not Hindutvadis. If there is inflation in the country and there is suffering, then this has been done by Hindutvadis. Hindutvadis want power at any cost," he said addressing the rally against rising inflation.

Describing Hindu and Hindutva as two different words, Gandhi said just as two living beings cannot have one soul, two words cannot have the same meaning.

A Hindu is one who is not afraid of anyone, embraces everyone and respects all religions, the Congress leader said. He said Hindutvadis want power at any cost.

Mahatma Gandhi was a Hindu and Godse was Hindutvadi, he said, stressing that a Hindu continuously searches for truth and spends his entire life in its search just like Mahatma Gandhi.

