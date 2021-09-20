Congress to fight 2022 Punjab polls under Sidhu: Rawat

Hours ahead of Channi's swearing in, Rawat says Congress to fight 2022 Punjab polls under Sidhu

Sidhu's predecessor Sunil Jakhar, whose name was also doing the rounds as next CLP leader, termed Rawat's statement as 'baffling'

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 20 2021, 10:23 ist
  • updated: Sep 20 2021, 11:21 ist
Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu after Punjab CM Designate Charanjit Singh Channi was announced as the next CM of Punjab, outside Governor's residence in Chandigarh. Credit: PTI Photo

AICC general secretary Harish Rawat on Sunday said that the upcoming state Assembly elections will be fought under "popular". Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

"It (Congress's face for upcoming polls) will be decided by the Congress president, but given the circumstances, elections will be fought with the Chief Minister's cabinet under Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee, whose chief is Navjot Singh Sidhu, who is very popular," Rawat told ANI

The Congress on Sunday picked Charanjit Singh Channi as the next chief minister of Punjab, making him the first Dalit to hold the post in the state, a day after Amarinder Singh resigned following a bitter power tussle in the party.

Read more: #MeToo shadow over Punjab CM-designate Charanjit Singh Channi

Sidhu's predecessor Sunil Jakhar, whose name was also doing the rounds as next CLP leader, termed Rawat's statement as 'baffling'.

"It’s likely to undermine CM’s authority but also negate the very ‘raison d’être’ of his selection for this position," he tweeted.

Congress leader, Harminder Singh Gill said that only Sunil Jakhar could comment on the statement he made.

"This decision (Charanjit Channi as CM) is party high command's decision not just Harish Rawat ji's decision," he said.

The leadership switch in Punjab – and the not so smooth manner in which it was executed – could have a bearing on Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, the only two other states where the party is in power on its own.

(With agency inputs)

Check out the latest DH videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Navjot Singh Sidhu
Congress
India News
Indian Politics
Punjab

Related videos

What's Brewing

Whisky in the nose and bizzare Spanish flu 'remedies'

Whisky in the nose and bizzare Spanish flu 'remedies'

At Emmy Awards, TV celebrates its own survival

At Emmy Awards, TV celebrates its own survival

How US helped, hampered escape of Afghan journalists

How US helped, hampered escape of Afghan journalists

'The Crown', 'The Queen's Gambit' win top Emmy awards

'The Crown', 'The Queen's Gambit' win top Emmy awards

Save land from desertification

Save land from desertification

The seeds that saved an empire

The seeds that saved an empire

Need bio-bubble balance for mental wellbeing: Experts

Need bio-bubble balance for mental wellbeing: Experts

DH Toon | 'Rahul hai to mumkin hai!'

DH Toon | 'Rahul hai to mumkin hai!'

'Secular' netas, elaborate poojas

'Secular' netas, elaborate poojas

Bengaluru man assaulted for giving lift to Muslim woman

Bengaluru man assaulted for giving lift to Muslim woman

 