I walked to Kedarnath shrine but RSS man took chopper: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that some years ago he had walked to the Kedarnath temple whereas an RSS worker flew in a chopper.

During a rally at Nanded coinciding with the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi spoke about his visit to Kedarnath shrine.

"I was talking about ‘tapasya’ and ‘tapasvi'….let me tell you something…it could be controversial, but let me speak out,” he said before recalling the incident.

“Some years ago, I wanted to visit Kedarnath…we had a Chief Minister (in Uttarakhand) at that time…so when I asked him, he told that I should go in a helicopter….but I said that I am going to the the abode of Lord Shiva, the biggest ‘tapasvi’ and would like to trek there…it is some 16 to 17 kms,” Rahul said.

Rahul Gandhi said that he happened to meet an RSS worker at Kedarnath.

“He was around 100 kgs, he told me that he took a helicopter to reach the top….along with him, his servant was there, who was carrying a basket on his head…I asked him what was it…he told me that these are fruits to be offered to the Lord….he then asked me how I came to which I replied that I trekked the distance,” he said.

“We went to the temple….once we came out of the temple, he asked me what I sought from the Lord…I then asked him, what he had asked…he told me that he asked for ‘sehat’ (good health)….I did not tell what I asked…but if he had walked, he would have got ‘sehat’,” he said.

“I just thanked the Lord for showing me the way...that was it,” he added.

Rahul Gandhi compared Congress to RSS based on this instance.

“This is the difference between the RSS and Congress. This is the difference between Gandhi ji and Savarkar…we don’t say, we do it,” he said.