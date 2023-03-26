'If Lalit, Nirav criticised, why is BJP pained?' asks Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge

Countering the BJP's claim that Rahul Gandhi insulted OBCs, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday asked why the saffron party is pained when those who fled the country with public money are criticised. He emphasised that his party would give a befitting reply to those attempting to suppress the voices of democracy.

Addressing the day-long 'Samvidhan Bachao, Loktantra Bachao Sankalp Satyagraha' at Rajghat, Kharge recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "puppy" remarks about Gujarat riot-victims, hard-pressing the irony that a politician who termed riot-victims "dogs" was claiming to be pained for the OBC community.

Expressing solidarity with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who was convicted in a defamation case on March 23 and subsequently disqualified from the Lok Sabha on March 24, Kharge said the BJP wants to silence Rahul, because "they think that if Rahul is silenced, then they can 'automatically' silence the Congress". "They are wrong," he said.

"They are scared that Rahul will raise the Adani issue in Parliament. Over and over again, in his speeches, Modi said terrible things about the Gandhi family. He ought to have been punished in defamation cases but people are liberal" he said.

Without naming the prime minister, Kharge said the person who called victims "dogs" is claiming to express solidarity with the OBC community.

"They talk of OBC now, is Nirav Modi OBC? Is Mehul Choksi OBC? Is Lalit Modi OBC? They looted people's money and fled the country. If we talk about fugitives, why are you pained? You (BJP) punish the person who works to save the country and send those abroad who loot the country," Kharge said.

Kharge said Congress workers are ready for any sacrifice that is needed to save the Constitution, democracy and freedom of speech. He said, "if someone tries to crush us with arrogance, rest assured, we will give them a befitting reply."

Defending Rahul in the defamation case, Kharge said the Congress leader's remark was made during a poll campaign and was not aimed at hurting anyone. "But they filed a case in Surat for what was said in Karnataka's Kolar. If you had the guts you should have filed that case in Karnataka," he said.

Kharge also thanked other Opposition parties for expressing solidarity with Rahul following his conviction and disqualification.