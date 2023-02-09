If Nehru was such a great person, why the Gandhi family shies away from using 'Nehru' surname: PM Modi

Why are Gandhis not using Nehru's surname? asks PM Modi

His comments come on the back of a fiery speech delivered in the Lok Sabha yesterday

DH Web Desk
  • Feb 09 2023, 15:57 ist
  • updated: Feb 09 2023, 16:44 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi replies to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address in the Rajya Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the Rajya Sabha during the Budget session on Thursday, took an apparent dig at the Gandhis, saying, "If Nehru was such a great person, why the family shies away from using 'Nehru' surname." 

His comments come on the back of a fiery speech delivered in the Lok Sabha yesterday, where he said that corruption and terror attacks were rife while the UPA was in power. 

Even as the Opposition clamoured to divert the House's attention to the Adani issue, shouting 'Modi-Adani bhai bhai' (Modi, Adani are brothers), the PM powered through his speech, stepping up his attack on the Congress, saying "India is not slave to any parivar, and the nation is not any family's property." He also accused Indira Gandhi of misusing Article 356 and toppling elected governments across the country.

He also continued pointing out that some in the Opposition are trying to undermine India's achievements. Yesterday, Modi had noted how some people were unhappy about India's achievements and in the Rajya Sabha today, he said the Opposition is trying to belittle India's scientific achievements and scientists, adding that they criticized 'Made in India' Covid-19 vaccines. 

