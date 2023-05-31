'If you believe in anger...': Rahul Gandhi's dig at BJP in US

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tore into the BJP on Wednesday saying that the saffron party is threatening people and misusing government agencies.

"If you believed in anger, hatred and arrogance, you would be sitting in a BJP meeting and I would be doing Mann Ki Baat," Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said in his address at University of California, Santa Cruz.

Gandhi further said that the government tried everything it could do to stop the Bharat Jodo Yatra, but its impact kept on increasing. "The Bharat Jodo Yatra started because all the instruments that we needed to connect with the people were controlled by the BJP-RSS," he said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived here on Tuesday for a three-city US tour during which he is scheduled to interact with the Indian diaspora and American lawmakers.

He was received at the airport by Indian Overseas Congress chairperson Sam Pitroda and other members of the IOC. Gandhi had to wait for two hours at the airport for the immigration clearance, party sources said.

