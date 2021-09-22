If you don’t vote for me, someone else will become CM: Mamata Banerjee

Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that if she does not win from the Bhabanipur Assembly seat in the bypoll, then someone else will become the chief minister of West Bengal. She urged the people of Bhabanipur to vote for her if they want her to continue as the chief minister.

Addressing a public meeting in the constituency the Chief Minister also urged voters to cast their votes as each vote was precious for her.

“If I cannot win from here then someone else will become the chief minister. Vote for me to let me continue as the chief minister. Every vote is precious to me. Please don’t think that Didi will win anyways. Each vote is important. If even one vote is not cast then it will harm me. You will not get me as the chief minister if you don’t vote,” said Mamata.

Read more: Non-Bengali voters hold key to Bhabanipur bypoll

Mamata warned Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah that just because she is courteous with them does not mean that she will allow them to establish “Taliban rule” in the country.

“I can address Narendra Modi and Amit Shah as elder brothers. It is my courtesy. But that does not mean that I will allow Taliban rule in the country. I will not allow the country and Bengal to be divided. I will not let anyone create division among people,” said Mamata.

Challenging the BJP, Mamata indicated that if needed, her party may set up its organization in Goa, Tripura, Assam and Uttar Pradesh.

“Your each and every vote will let us advance towards Delhi in future. Your votes will stop the riot mongers,” said Mamata.

“We will fight (contest elections) in several parts of the country. If needed, the game will be on in Tripura. We will defeat the BJP in an electoral battle. We will play, win and drive the BJP out of the country,” said Mamata.

She said that she was requested to contest from Nandigram in the last Assembly elections but a conspiracy was hatched to defeat her.

Check out the latest DH videos here: