If you find any AAP member guilty, give double-punishment: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister addressed the media, on Thursday, regarding the relief for those affected in the Delhi violence, and said that the riots must not be politicised and that the rioters, be it of AAP, BJP or Congress, must be punished without excuse. He said that if any rioter from the Aam Aadmi Party is found, then they must be given a 'double-punishment'.

"Any person who is found guilty should be given stringent punishment. If any Aam Aadmi Party person is found guilty then that person should be given double the punishment. There should be no politics on the issue of national security," he said.

"Under Delhi Govt's 'Farishte' scheme of free-of-cost medical treatment at any private hospital, those affected in this violence can get medical treatment. Compensation of Rs 20 lakhs each to families of those who have died," said Delhi CM Kejriwal.

The AAP chief further said, "We have withdrawn our resolution that our members would not appear for three Kashmiri students (booked for sedition). Advocate who wish to appear for the accused can approach Dharwad Principal District Court to file bail plea for them."